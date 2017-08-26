L1006733

Stand Against Hate: The quite before the storm. This was at about 9am in MLK park, at this time of the day on sunday morning, the park usually houses a quite a few homeless folks. In this case, one of them was sleeping off quite a night bender, because 10 minutes later about 30+ Alameda Sheriff's marched by him. It also took quite a few shakes and "excuss me sir's" from one of their officers to wake this poor guy and let him know that his make shift home was about to occupied for the day.

M240 + 35mm f2 cron asph

