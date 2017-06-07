L1005706

Disconnected In Berkeley: I met Michael a few weeks back while photographing part of a series (via @leicaakademieusa and @leicastoresf ). Michael introduced himself to me and gave me his life story quite easily. He's a musician who at this time, things have not quite worked out as they should at this time. He originally came out here to Oakland from the mid-west in the late 70's. I didn't have a lot of time with Michael as he had to go see his doctor, but he was kind enough to let me shoot a few pictures of him while we had our chat.

m240 + 35mm f2 cron asph

