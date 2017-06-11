BayArea.39588

Disconnected in Berkeley - Tourest . . .

Outtake of one of the shots I took during Danny Fraizer's class "One Camera One Lens" via Leica Akademia. I took this one the first day of shooting, but because it was on film, I didn't see it till late on Friday night. It's a good shot as a whole, but I opted to not use it as it wasn't collaborative. Part of what I was really trying do with this class was to work more directly with homeless around where I live and see things from their point of view. This shot only did half of that and as such didn't work for me or for my project (Ie it's obviously not collaborative).

Mamiya C330 + 80mm f2.8

