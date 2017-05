L1004486a

Scenes from a White Riot - Berkeley March 15th: From high side of MLK park, a few Antifa pose with burning flag (the flag in question was mocked up to look like a US flag, but had no red in it and single blue stripe, so not really a US Flag). As you can see, this was cheap, stupid, political theatrics at it's cheesiest.

The press ate it up.

Bessa R2s + 25mm f4 voigtlander

