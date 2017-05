L1004594

Scenes from a White Riot - Berkeley March 15th: This was one of the very few moments of nonviolence peaceful protest that I caught on this shit filled day. An unknown man puts himself in harms way and stares down one of the more violent trumpsters. I would add, that almost every-time I caught site of this guy in the red helmet he reveling the violence in and around him.

m240 + 35mm f2 cron asph

