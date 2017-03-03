L1001186

March 4 Trump/ California - Berkeley CA Real life political trolling. Having briefly talked to the two folks seen here with this sign are in fact American Indians, who came to troll with what they thought would be the most offensive sign message they could think of. I do have to say, they succeeded quite handily here. When the women seen first tried to talk to them about it, they simply ignored her. She then tried to grab the sign in question, the father gave her one big shove and that was that.

m240 + 50mm f2 ziess zm planer

Done