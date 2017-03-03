L1001007

March 4 Trump/ California - Berkeley CA: to Troll or Not to Troll, that is the question? Now, both sides spent much of the afternoon trolling each other and trying to press each others "buttons" so to say. I have to say this guy and his friend were in a class by themselves. Over the 2nd hour of the event, this guy and his friend would slowly walk up to various pro trump supporters who were being interviewed and play the rap song "Fuck Donald Trump" (his friend's bike doubled as the dj box for the music). Most of the time the interviews would just stop. In one case a woman asked him why the use of such profanity and dispersant, his answer was "isn't that free speech is all about?" Touche.

M240 + 50mm f2 Zeiss planar zm

Done