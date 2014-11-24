 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Berkeley.956845 | by Film&PhotoArchivist
Back to group
PRO
Film&PhotoArchivist By: Film&PhotoArchivist

Berkeley.956845

UC Berkeley Corp

Stanford vs UCB Weekend 2014

 

M7 + 50mm 1.4 lux e46

2,255 views
1 fave
0 comments
Uploaded on November 24, 2014
All rights reserved