vereshchagin_sukhum_kale

Discover more artworks in "Art Gallery ErgsArt" application by ErgSap in app stores, a mobile art platform for artists and art-lovers with live exhibition, temporary exhibition and a permanent collection of 60 000 artworks and more in one place !

Get "Art Gallery ErgsArt" mobile application by ErgSap on www.ergsart.com

♥ Follow us on twitter: www.twitter.com/ergsart

♥ Facebook: www.facebook.com/ErgsArt and

♥ Mobile Play Store :https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ergsap.ergsart&hl=en

Contact us at ergsap@yahoo.com to join and exhibit your artworks in our live exhibition in "Art Gallery ErgsArt » and reach thousands of art-lovers !

Art Gallery ErgsArt is a fine art studio, art museum for artists with great collections of world famous paintings from famous artists like Rembrandt and a modern art exhibition from living artists!

ErgsArt is an innovative virtual art platform, a timeline in Art history and modern art & culture. Discover artworks, contemporary art and abstract paintings of modern artists in this art gallery and live exhibition.

♥ "I love art. And having so many paintings at hand exceeds my expectations" (C. McKay)

♥ "Huge amount of quality artwork." (Patricia*)

♥ "Unexpected bonus art history app. [...] Surprising depth for a free app." (Graf*)

♥ "Love the wide and vast array of art you can view in this app." (Mills*)

Pick 60 000 paintings pictures, sculptures, drawings, sketches from 600 famous artists of all time from italian and northen renaissance, baroque, impressionism and realism, romanticism, japanese or chinese art, 18th or 19th important art movements.

Among them you will learn from the art gallery of Donatello, Botticelli with The Birth of Venus, Leonardo da Vinci with the famous painting Mona Lisa (Joconde), Michelangelo and Sistine chapel ceiling or its David statue; Raphael and its madonnas, the Titian, Albrecht Durer, El Greco, Caravaggio, Rubens, Bernini, Rembrandt or Goya arts.

Discover artworks by impressionist painters Camille Pissarro, Edouard Manet, Degas, Cezanne, Claude Monet, Renoir, or other masters like Gustave Courbet, Egon Shiele, Modigliani, Rousseau, Mary Cassat, Gauguin, Klimt, Toulouse-lautrec, Seurat, Van Gogh and many other artists, all in a single place.

Some advantages of our art gallery ErgsArt :

ART MUSEUM

■ Live exhibition from living artists

■ 60 000 world famous paintings from 600 famous artists, watercolor paintings, flowers, landscapes, marines, portraits, self-portraits

ENTERTAINMENT

■ Art history and timeline

■ Slideshow

■ Filters, frames, colors

■ Bookmark, collections, wallpaper

■ Homescreen & lockscreen widgets

FUN & ART GAME : test and improve your knowledge

■ Art finder game : chase paintings and artists

■ Art Quiz from dashboard

SEARCH & DISCOVERY

■ Intelligent search of masterpieces by title, artist, location, canvas types, date, art movement, art period

■ Voice recognition

■ Popular paintings in real-time, monthly, weekly or daily artworks

SOCIAL

■ Share several paintings in attachment with friends

OFFLINE : available once downloaded, no need data connection

■ Offline artworks

■ Fetch entire galleries and paintings for offline use

■ Download all public domain archives

Artists and art-lovers, have a great time travel in art history within galleries of famous paintings with ErgsArt !

Visit us at www.ergsart.com and get our mobile app at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ergsap.ergsart&...

See some great open Art projects :

www.wikiart.org

www.google.com/culturalinstitute/project/art-project

www.rijksmuseum.nl/en/explore-the-collection

www.metmuseum.org/collection/the-collection-online

Done