,, Tuff Guy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Back Story .......................

.

Seems I'm uploading a number of dog photos lately so let me introduce to you , Mr Tuff Guy.

He's been around for a couple years and his turf is over where the tourists come in.Also where

Stupid Dog hangs out.

Lets put it another way, Mr Tuff Guy allows SD to hang out on his turf.

.We've been friends for some time now and on occasions I slip him some tidbits as well.

Took this shot this morning while over on his side feeding Stupid Dog, figured it was a good time to shoot him too.

No question about it Tuff Guy is an alpha dog but still lets SD do all the fighting with the monkeys.

Not only is he Tuff as nails he has a brain as well.Don't get me wrong, he will bite a monkey and the monkeys fear him as the Alpha Male !

Baby-san was full of excitement when I pulled in sounding much like her mom did in the past. She gobbled up all her breakfast and sat with me for sometime just soaking up affection from a smooth kind hand . Her belly is starting to show and her nipples are starting to grow, I've added extra rations to her diet cuz she really needs it now ..

.

So there ya go, news from the other side of the world....;-)

.

ps: notice the monkey in the background? No way will said monkey approach either of us knowing Mr Tuff Guy

will take him out in a New York Second !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done