,, Glued 2 My Leg ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Back Story ............
Remember on the 19th when the big monkey battle took place at Baby-sans place ? There was a long text written up about the fighting and so on. Well in the text I had mentioned Baby-san being glued to my leg. This my friends is a photo of said act ..... Enjoy ....;-)
Jon&Crew.
Taken on September 19, 2013