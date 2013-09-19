 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Flying Monkey ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, Flying Monkey ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Thailand.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Today was a tough time out at the temple.

Place was overrun by aggressive angry

hungry monkeys.Baby-san was missing

for the first 30 minutes.

We did a lot of toe to toe monkey fighting, was real crazy.

I'm burned out right now and will include a full story in the

next upload, I promise .....;-)

  

Before you add me as a contact please read

my profile.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

9,097 views
33 faves
13 comments
Taken on September 19, 2013
All rights reserved