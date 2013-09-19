,, Flying Monkey ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Wildlife Photography, Thailand.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
Today was a tough time out at the temple.
Place was overrun by aggressive angry
hungry monkeys.Baby-san was missing
for the first 30 minutes.
We did a lot of toe to toe monkey fighting, was real crazy.
I'm burned out right now and will include a full story in the
next upload, I promise .....;-)
.
Taken on September 19, 2013