,, Baby-san ,,
Abandoned & Abused Street Dogs.
Ride out and back was brutal, monsoon rains with lightning striking all around me.
Baby-san and the elusive Mr Brown were fed.Stupid Dog was nowhere to be found.
Neither Baby-san or Mr Jon went up on the 4th floor due to the storm !
Soon as I have a couple photos uploaded the computer will be turned off.
Around here when big storms come in all electrical appliance get un-plugged !
Once the storm passes everything gets plugged back in and life goes on ......;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
