,, Baby-san ,,

Abandoned & Abused Street Dogs.

Ride out and back was brutal, monsoon rains with lightning striking all around me.

Baby-san and the elusive Mr Brown were fed.Stupid Dog was nowhere to be found.

Neither Baby-san or Mr Jon went up on the 4th floor due to the storm !

Soon as I have a couple photos uploaded the computer will be turned off.

Around here when big storms come in all electrical appliance get un-plugged !

Once the storm passes everything gets plugged back in and life goes on ......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

