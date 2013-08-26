 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
, Baby-san & Shadow Man ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

, Baby-san & Shadow Man ,,

.

Abandoned & Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Sigma 10-20 f4 Lens.

.

Baby-san stick-en to Shadow Man

like super glue .............;-)

.

Taken on the 4th floor of an abandoned

building that Baby-san lives in.No walls

up here, just cement and sun.

.

4th floor roof = 3rd floor ceiling.

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

.

 

.

Please No Copy/Paste, Invites, Awards or Large Logos.

  

.

Taken on August 26, 2013
