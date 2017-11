,, Baby-san ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Sigma 10-20 f4 Lens.

.

Here ya go "Little Big Ears" all shy

and acting funny while we sit up on

the 4th floor interacting. Soon she

starts licking my toes then curls up

and lays her head in my lap .......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

