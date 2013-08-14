,, Big King Cobra ,,

Big King Cobra at Jon's Place.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Didn't plan to take anymore snake photos but things changed in a heart beat a couple hours ago.

The Worm was laying on the porch, Mr WeeNee was sacked out next to my chair.

Just opened up a book to start reading when there was a flash shoot past the glass doors.

Couple seconds later The Worm did her real serious snake bark.Mr WeeNee and I flew out the door grabbing my walking stick on the way.

What I saw was The Worm dodging and weaving in and out with one very large King Cobra. Didn't even have time to slow down as my walking stick came swooping down at the snakes head, I missed , stick broke !!! The Worm grabbed its tail in an effort to shake it but due to the size she was unable to be affective. Snake had now zeroed in on me and was extremely close and getting closer ! Brought what remained of the bamboo stick down one more time and connected with intended target.

Cobra measured out at around 10 feet long and was very heavy, like real heavy. Tied a piece of twine around it's neck just behind the jaws and together with the stick picked it up. It just wouldn't hold still but in time most of it went into the basket where I had to use some bungee straps to keep it in place. Took off to the corner restaurant where my wife happened to be talking with some local friends when I pulled in.Now these people are no light weights when it comes to seeing cobras but when this one was pulled out of the basket all their mouths dropped to the ground !

This one was way to close so tomorrow I'll be looking for a "new walking stick". Four foot sticks are just to short when your used to using a five footer.

Any way there ya go, another day on the river in tropical paradise......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

