,, Sentinel in Training ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Baby-san in training, watching over the Palace Grounds.

Have some news about Lil Monster.....

Today I noticed she was "Flagging",she's coming in heat.

Being just about one year old it comes as no surprise as

nature must take it's course.

Boyfriend is hanging around real close as is a new male dog.

Never seen the new male before, tall lad with a fresh gash

across his forehead and a wounded leg.

My guess is Boyfriend had introduced himself !

Anyway looks like baby will be a mama in the near future..;-)

ps: I will not interfere with the natural process of nature.if

she needs medical attention then i will step in and help.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

