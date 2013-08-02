,, The Sentinel ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Mama-san keeping a watchful eye over her palace grounds.
"Marauding Monkeys" could breach the outer walls at anytime.
The invaders steal the dogs bowls and break them into many pieces.
Lil Monster has a battle wound on her neck now. Medical attention has already been administered.
This is the 4th floor which has no walls and is the covering 4 Mamas home.
Am I out on the edge here ? Always ....;-)
FYI: The skyline is the ocean.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
Taken on August 2, 2013