,, The Sentinel ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mama-san keeping a watchful eye over her palace grounds.

"Marauding Monkeys" could breach the outer walls at anytime.

The invaders steal the dogs bowls and break them into many pieces.

Lil Monster has a battle wound on her neck now. Medical attention has already been administered.

This is the 4th floor which has no walls and is the covering 4 Mamas home.

Am I out on the edge here ? Always ....;-)

FYI: The skyline is the ocean.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

