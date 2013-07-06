,, Stupid Dog ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story ......................

Headed out to feed Mama & Baby this morning.

Upon my arrival neither of them were home.

Spread out their food and waited. Walked around

the top whistling for them but no body showed up.

No big deal as I just wandered over to the monkey

side in search of Stupid Dog.

As you can see he was quite happy to see me !

Half hour latter went back to Mamas Palace and

still nobody home. Waited another half hour and

was just getting ready to split when here they came.

Big smiles, yahooing and jumping around like a couple

frogs on a hot rock.Plus they are covered top to bottom

with swamp mud ! And it smells like a swamp.

Both insisted on rubbing and jumping up to say hi...;-)

side note.......

Lil Monster has been on anti-biotics for the last couple of

weeks, didn't want her to miss her scheduled medicines.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done