,, Mamas Palace ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Mamas Palace ,,

Rural Thailand, 3rd World Country.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

 

Back Story .......................

 

OK here is a recent up date on the Lil Monster, Mama and Boyfriend.And me.

 

Dogs did get fed during my down time and here is how it happened.

Borrowed a car, well kind of rented it but mostly borrowed it.

Reason being is I am, was, still kind of border line "double pneumonia " so using the bike is out of the question right now. This brings the car into play. I have had double pneumonia maybe 3 times in the last 25 years so I know all about the ups and downs, been there done that !! Being careful with measured success right now.

 

I go into the Doctor every other day for treatment. It's a husband wife team here in the local small town. I teach them a little English in a trade off for their services which makes me feel better already ..;-)

 

Anyway, dogs are fed and I'm feeling better. Thanks for stopping by and leaving your words......

Jon in Thailand.

 

Please help with your donations here.

 

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Taken on June 7, 2013
