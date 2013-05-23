,, Teddy Bear ,,

Abandoned Street Dogs.

Nikon D50 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17 -55 2.8 Lens.

Lil Monster and her teddy bear up on the 4th floor roof.

D300 is in the shop so the D50 is put to good use.

I have thousands and thousands of photos of dogs and monkeys so there will not be a shortage any time soon .

I'm sitting on the stairs that go up to their observation post on the 4th floor. Lil Monster wanted to share her teddy bear with me.Have no idea where she got it but she does love to carry it around like a security blanket.

Ride out today was somewhat wet but not like the other day.

Thank you all for coming by and I hope flickr gets it's act together soon so we can get back to business as usual ......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

