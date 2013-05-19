,, Up the Down Staircase ,,

Abandoned Buildings, Thailand.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Sigma 10-20 f4-5.6 lens.

Staircase leading up to the 4th floor, which has no roof or walls.

This is how the dogs get to their observation point and wait patiently for Mr Jon to arrive in the early morning.

Mama is bringing me a piece of paper, her way of saying thank you for a big breakfast..;-)

As you can see in the previous photo it is raining cats and dogs plus thunder and lightning. Today I just stayed right here for a couple of hours. Didn't even attempt to cross over to the other side and shoot monkeys and or tourists.They never showed anyway. We are in the middle of a monsoon down pour.

So at one point I just took a deep breath, mounted the scooter and took off for home.

Thank you one and all for stopping by and for your on going support .....;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

