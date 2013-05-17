,, Abandoned Street Dogs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Yesterday the lightning woke me up around 4AM. Nasty wind, rain, thunder and lightning continued even as I left at 6AM on my motor scooter to feed the temple dogs.

Bike was hydroplaning badly on the roads so I kept the speed real low for safety reasons. Seem to take for ever as the rain pounded me relentlessly and the wind pushed from all four corners. Flimsy plastic poncho was useless in this type of tropical storm, even had to remove my glasses and go into the fetal position while driving.

Actually no big deal cuz I did make it there in one piece.

Glanced up at the roof when pulling in and there was no dogs waiting. Figured they wouldn't be there due to the weather !

Pulled up under a overhang, dismounted, removed the soaking wet poncho and got myself sorted out.

Surprised the dogs hadn't showed up yet but the thunder/lightning was still pretty loud, felt like Beirut Lebanon early 80's !

So here I go with a big bag of food working my way up to the 3rd floor and as of yet not a sound from the dogs which was highly unusual.

Walked into their humble living space and spotted both Mama and Monster curled up with their eyes shut real tight.Carefully set the big bag down and inched up to within a meter of them. Just stood there watching, within a minute Mamas nose twitched and an eye opened, a second later I had two very happy dogs jumping and licking my old bones ..;-)

Ride back was slightly better as the rain was slowing down. By 12 o'clock noon the temp was already 100F and humidity just as bad.

Mr WeeNee and The Worm were patiently waiting for my arrival and after thoroughly inspecting my body and bike they too were yahooing and licking my toes.

Another storm is going on right now and another is coming in tomorrow morning.Same Same but Different....;-)

