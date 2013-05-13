,, Good Morning ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Asian Wildlife Photography.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Back Story.................

Worked on my trusty old motorbike till the wee hours of the morning. Gave me enough time to lay down for a couple hours then get up and go. In fact I left early knowing the ride was going to be a slow ride.

When pulling into the temple grounds it was easy to see a large number of primates gathered in the trees surrounding Mama-sans Palace.

Plus Mama, Boyfriend and the Lil Monster weren't up on the roof watching for my early arrival.

Soon enough Mama and Monster showed up looking as if they had been running a marathon.Heavy panting with tongues hanging down to the ground.

Figured something was up but still hadn't put 2 and 2 together as we headed up to their dinning hall.

Had just spread out their morning meals when Mama and Monster went darting out the door opening at 100 miles an hour. Fur standing up on their necks with fangs snarling and snapping at the intruders that had just breached the upper wall. Now I just added 2 + 2 and figured out what had been happening before my arrival.

Monkeys run up into the trees, grab a power wire and work their way up to the 3rd floor where they are met by fierce opposition in the form of K-9 fangs !

Of course as we all know the monkeys have their own set of very deadly fangs to contend with as well !

Had just zeroed in on this monkey when Lil Monster jumps up and places her paws on a short cement wall in front of me, so I shot him anyway ..........;-)

ps: got home with an hour to spare before the sky opened up and rain came down by the buckets full.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

Done