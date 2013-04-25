,, BangKaew ,,

Jon's Place Rural Thailand.

Back Story ............

Number #1 holding a couple of Bangkaew puppy's at our place.

Now if this is starting to get just a little confusing I'll try my best to put it all into proper perspective for you.

The area where we live is fairly good size bordered by two rivers and surrounded by jungle, that's the Real Jungle full of stuff that wants to get ya !

Our home is right on the river, 100 meters up river is one brother in law and his two little poodles. They are old, Mr Black and Mrs White, very happy dogs.

One hundred and fifty meters behind us on the other side of the pond is more in laws.

One brother in law has two dogs named Crazy Dog 1 and Crazy Dog 2, they are crazy.

Another sister in law has a small poodle named Mr 2 Tone, he is a good boy.

Another sister in law has another small poodle named Mr Donkey, he too is a good boy.

Another sister in law has an old old dog named Grand Ma Leaf Dog. That is Mr WeeNee and The Worms Grand Ma. Also roaming around the compound is a male dog called Mr Hippie Dog, he is a Bangkaew.

Mr Hippie Dog just showed up here well over a year ago, hungry, lost, lonely and scared. Now a Bangkaew dog is considered a real Thai prize. Figured somebody lost their dog and some how it wandered down the dead end road to our place.Tried to run him off for a few days but he just wouldn't go.

Started playing with Mr WeeNee and the rest of the crew so he too became part of the family.

OK that should really help confuse you now...FYI: all the dog names were given by me..;-)

A while back Grand Ma Leaf Dog came into heat which is weird cuz 9 or 10 years ago she was already old ? Puzzling but life is just like that !

Mr WeeNee, who only shoots blanks kept ALL the village boys out of the compound. A big job but he didn't sleep for about 10 days and was covered with bite marks which he recovered from just fine. Mr Hippie got busy with Grand Ma leaf Dog and is now a proud father of 7 boys and one girl.

When the news got out about a Bangkaew litter people started lining up to get a puppy. All of them are going to pre-approved homes in the near future.

Number one wife helps care for the puppy's three times a day, sometimes more.Cleaning, hand feeding and general care for all including Grand Ma..

Here's a little bit more info for you..

I keep a special envelope with Thai Baht {money} in it designated for only the monkey temple dogs.Mama-san, Lil Monster, Boy Friend and Stupid Dog are fed from these proceeds. This helps me know where we're at at all times. Makes it easy to know when to add something extra for them too.

Not quite Noah's Arch but pretty damn close, hope you have enjoyed the show and thanks for your ongoing support .......................;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

