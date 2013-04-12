,, The Worm ,,

.

.

The Worm, happy as a clam while resting in the shade up on a table at our place by the river.

She has just finished chasing her brother Mr WeeNee around and needs a break from the hot tropical sun.

Many may remember all the stuff The Worm has gotten herself into but I'll refresh your memory just in case.

She is a snake killer, has had many encounters with very venomous snakes around here. Has taken out so many King Cobras I have lost count. Even got herself bit by a King Cobra once and survived .She's a sneaky climber and can be found in the most unusual places at any time day or night.

Woke me up in the middle of the night once alerting us to a fire inside the house, and that was a real close call !

She is a perfect example of "The Tail Wagging the Dog". Loves everyone but constantly picks on her brother Mr WeeNee. When my nephew is here her favorite game is to run up behind him and pull his pants down.He falls to the ground laughing and screaming trying to pull his pants back up while she jumps on his head and starts licking his ears..

One important matter we must never forget is The Worm is an Alien in a dog costume. She is and can be very strange a lot of the time keeping everyone in constant laughter ...;-)

.

Hope y'all have enjoyed the update. Always appreciate your comments and on going support .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

Done