,, Boyfriend & Lil Monster ,,

.

Asian Street Photography.

Abandoned Abused Dog.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 50mm 1.8 Lens.

.

Mama-san, Boyfriend and Lil Monster are doing just fine.

Recently the food bag is much heavier due to another mouth

to feed.They are on the third floor, the dark opening you see

behind them is their dinning room and bedroom .

I'm walking up from the 2nd floor with Mama right beside me..;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done