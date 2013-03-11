,,, Not Abandoned Anymore ,,,

Abandoned Abused Dog Series.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 50mm 1.8 Lens.

Mama-san, Boyfriend,Lil Monster......;-)

Well fed and sheltered from the storm.

"Lean on me, when you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on

For it won't be long

'Til I'm gonna need

Somebody to lean on' .......... Bill Withers.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

