,,,, Mama-san 1 ,,,,

Abandoned Abused Dogs.
Nikon D300DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Update ..
Mama and Lil Mama are doing well.
I still leave every other morning around
5:45-6 AM with a big bag of food 4 them.
Both have put on weight and look good...;-)
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
