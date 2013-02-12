 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,,,, Mama-san 1 ,,,, | by Jon in Thailand
By: Jon

,,,, Mama-san 1 ,,,,

Abandoned Abused Dogs.

Nikon D300DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

  

Mama and Lil Mama are doing well.

I still leave every other morning around

5:45-6 AM with a big bag of food 4 them.

Both have put on weight and look good...;-)

  

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

3,318 views
17 faves
9 comments
Taken on February 12, 2013
