,,,,, Mama-san ,,,,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Hot, Humid, Smelly, Thai Jungle.

Nikon D50 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

.

Have some good news about Mama-san and Lil Monster..

As many of you know mama and baby have been pushed out of their 2 story home by a older guy that is now living there. No big deal as they both just moved into another large abandoned building next door where I first found them living underneath in the dirt..

Anyway, point is for the last couple of weeks it has been noticed that a monk and a monk trainee have also taken up residence in the large decaying building. There are many and I do mean many rooms, so just pick one and move in. No power by the way but water is available for showers and toilets.

These guys have watched me come and go, feeding and playing with my two adopted dogs that no one can get close to except, one young Jon ..;-)

Sitting down on a bench close by the monk mama parks herself right next to me while leaning in very close. Baby climbs into my lap like a cat and lays her head down on my leg. Monk and trainee watch in amusement. Monk puts out his hand with some cake but neither dog moves.Trainee does the same, neither dog will budge. I get up and go sit on the floor in front of the monk and take the cake from his hand as both dogs watch intently. A soft whistle leaves my lips, mama comes close to me but Lil Monster won't move a muscle, the baby is real nervous, mama is real cautious. Mr Monk tries once more to feed the dogs but has no success. If the cake goes from the monk to me then to mama she will eat it.

I stand keeping my head bowed and walk back over to the baby. She takes the cake from my hand and follows me back to sit in front of the monk with mama.So here ya go, monk hands me the cake, I in turn hand it to mama and baby for about 15 minutes. When ever I tried to move away in an attempt to let the dogs get comfortable with the monk they would stick close to my every move This routine has gone on for the last 10 days +or-.

Today is the 27th of Jan and all this has now changed for the better.

Mama will get close enough to the monk and trainee to take food from his hand then back away real fast. Baby will not even get close to anyone but me.

It is obvious we have been working on this for some time now and things are working out in a positive way ..;-)

.

Most everyone at the temple and surrounding area know what the funny white guy with cameras does here. Feeds the dogs, shoots monkeys and tourists then plays with the two dogs that live on the roof.

I feel at this point one long term goal is in sight now that mama will take food from the monks hand. Baby will figure it out in time after watching her mama-san . Monkey See Monkey Do, right ?

At this moment I'm really burnt out and need to stop typing. There is more good stuff to this story but I'll save that for the next dog photo ... Thanks for reading this text to the end ...;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done