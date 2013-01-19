,,,,, Lil Monster ,,,,,

Abandoned Abused.

Street Dogs Thailand.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Up-Date ...

A couple days ago an old man moved into the bottom floor of mama-san and the monsters home.

He was seeking shelter from the storm.The temple monk told him to find a place as there are many abandoned buildings here. Well mama and baby are not over joyed with this new arrangement one bit. They still will not let any other human come close to them so they decided on their own to move back to the huge abandoned building they used to live under.

Only this time they live on the 3rd and 4th elevation. So far they are still fed upstairs in their old home but now live next door.The old guy helps sweep the grounds and does some clean up for a small amount of gratuity . One leg is not doing so well but he still keeps moving with a broom in hand.

This is just life in a 3rd world country...

Might not seem fair but life is only an illusion anyway .. ;-)

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

