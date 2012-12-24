,,,,, Mama-san 1 & Puppy [ baby mama ],,,,,

December 24th 2012.

Nikon D50,Nikkor 17-55 2.8.

Abandon Abused Thai Dogs.

The series continues on the day before Christmas 2012.

Every other day I am able to head out to monkey mt and feed the mama-san and puppy. Big time happiness when I pull in and what I have noticed is mama is more interested in affection then the food. Little Big Ears of course wants some affection but is real persistent in getting to the chicken's in the bag. I guess it's like kids wanting a happy meal ....;-)

So here ya go a report on the abandon dogs in rural Thailand as the series will continue right into the new year..

Thanks for coming by and we are wishing you all a Very Merry Christmas from Thailand...;-)

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

