Abandon Abused Dogs.

Rural Thailand, Jungle.

Quick Up-date...... Baby Mama and her Mom.

Mama-san and puppy are doing fine right now. In this photo they are having big fun playing after eating their chicken and hot dog breakfast .

They have moved into another abandoned building close by the old place and have taken over the upstairs with open access to a walk around balcony. Much safer and dry, no longer sleeping on the damp ground at night time....

I'll be MIA for a few days..Catch ya all on the rebound..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Done