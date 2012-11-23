 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,,,,, Playing ,,,,, | by Jon in Thailand
,,,,, Playing ,,,,,

.

Abandon Abused Dogs.

Rural Thailand, Jungle.

 

Quick Up-date...... Baby Mama and her Mom.

 

Mama-san and puppy are doing fine right now. In this photo they are having big fun playing after eating their chicken and hot dog breakfast .

They have moved into another abandoned building close by the old place and have taken over the upstairs with open access to a walk around balcony. Much safer and dry, no longer sleeping on the damp ground at night time....

 

I'll be MIA for a few days..Catch ya all on the rebound..;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

Taken on November 23, 2012
