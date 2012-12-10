,,,,, Trusting Eyes ,,,,,

.

Abused, Abandon Thai Street Dogs.

Nikon D50, Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Note the date, this is Mamas Mama.

OK here is the latest update on Mama and the little wiggly puppy.

Every other morning around 5-5:30AM I'm out the door on my way to monkey mt to feed these two abandon, abused dogs and shoot monkeys.

Mama and puppy have now moved into another small two story building. Much safer as they have more protection against the crazy wild monkeys and other aggressive wild dogs in the area.

They have easy access to the upper floor where a narrow balcony wraps half way around the building. From this look out point they can see me coming and are quick to meet me upon arrival.Both dogs are starving for quality human affection as mama has been severely abused in the past. Also they are fed upstairs giving them much more comfort while eating their breakfast. If you remember it was usually a fight with the monkeys over the food !

This new vantage point also gives them a partial view of me while on the other side of the swamp shooting wild monkeys. A couple of times I have seen her chase monkeys away from my bike when I'm on the other side. This means my mirrors have not been twisted and muddy monkey prints aren't all over the seat and odometer.And one other thing my helmet has not been tampered with.

While they are eating I vanish and leave them alone, couple hours latter after shooting I go upstairs and spend about 90+ minutes sitting and playing with them.They seem to know when it's time for me to go as they sit on the balcony watching my exit, no whining or barking just watching. So here you are a short up date, hope you enjoyed it and thanks for following this series. Your comments are greatly appreciated...........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done