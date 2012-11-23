,, Baby Mama ,,

Handheld Nikon D300 DX..Nikkor 50mm 1.8

For all those looking for an update here goes.....

.

Last Monday went to the monkey mt and of course mama and puppy were waiting. I don't have to call them anymore as they are waiting and watching for my timely arrival.Huge excitement for a few minutes until breakfast is spread out to fill their hungry little belly's.

Once they are busy eating I vanish and reappear on the other side of the swamp and start shooting monkeys.

All was going as usual monkeys zipping around eating tourists snacks, fighting and non-stop mayhem.While I was down low leaning across a log monkeys started a brutal bloody fight near by. Now this happens all the time, everyone of them carries nasty battle scars of some sort. My eye is in the viewfinder preparing for a shot when "Bang ! " I'm hit from behind !!! Happened fast and came out of no where.Just as fast I spun around swinging, monkey backed off quickly still showing his fangs, I'm coming forward still showing mine too ! Monkey split... Back of my neck stung as if scraped by rough grit sandpaper. Reached back with my hand feeling for any holes, divots or blood, didn't find any. There was some damage done by fingernails to my neck and slight damage done to the brim of my Boonie hat.

That I suspect was a bite that missed.

In the position I was in the hat brim covered the back of my neck .Lucky me !

All right so I get myself sorted out and start doing a quick scan of the immediate area not knowing if this fight was finished yet or not. Maybe 3 meters behind me was a baby monkey torn to pieces and I mean shredded and bloody, surprisingly still alive but hardly moving. Hard telling what really went down but I feel some primate figured I was some how involved and there was the scent of blood in the air, wrong place wrong time !..

Got home showed number one wife, she doctored me up and we lived happily ever after..;-)

So that was Monday, Tues we had to do a fast run into Bangkok for four days. Came back Friday night and prepared food for the Saturday dog run. Now I'm freak-en knowing the dogs had nothing but bugs and grass to eat. Picked up two old chickens from the night market, took them home boiled and then froze them, I'm ready for the mornings up coming adventure.Day break comes, stuffed the two chicken in a double wrap plastic bag grabbed the camera gear and off I go .. At my age I'm supposed to act like an adult, right ?, but I was just as excited as a young boy at Christmas time, go figure. Pulled in, didn't see the dogs, no big deal they would be close by. Started doing the drill, tying the helmet in the basket is first. But to do this the bag full of chicken was casually placed on the bikes seat. Like a rocket a monkey came from no where and grabbed the bag !!! I'm two long strides behind him as he races up a tree that puts him 25 feet right out over the swamp. Ahaaaa !!!

At the same time the dogs show up full of pent up excitement after not seeing me for a few days. Monkeys 20+ feet up the tree screaming and the dogs are jumping all over me at the base of the tree. What to do !! ? You could see their belly's were real empty and breakfast was being devoured by this damn monkey sitting in a tree laughing at us.

With in seconds another monkey fly's out of another tree and attacks the first monkey. There was a gray blur as they went at each other, and then as if in slow motion, the bag drops. Oh man this is not good.At this point the black putrid swamp water was between my ankles and knees. Dogs jumping around monkeys screaming chicken bag laying partly submerged. Now if I take off my clothes and camera gear to retrieve said chicken bag the monkeys will do a grab an run leaving me naked for the bike ride home, Not !

Have to get some long stick or something before the bag goes down. Ran over to an abandon building near by and found a plastic PVC pipe. Yarded it out of the jungle and to my surprise it was two 10 foot section with a coupling holding them together. Now you notice I stated "holding" them together, not glued. With some effort they could be pulled apart but this is what I had so this is going to work !

Hurried back and once again stepping out into the swamp water.And again bloodsuckers were trying to attach themselves to my legs, dogs are still going nuts as is the monkey who lost his prize.Reaching out as far as possible I let the plastic pipe come down on said target, fell short by a couple of feet ! Aaaahhh !!! Why !!! ???

OK, next move and it must be done fast as the bag had gone down a little bit more. Rolled up my cargo shorts as high as they could go, pulled up the camera gear and started out into deeper water.This is not good, not good at all !

When I could go no further the pipe was used once again. Took careful aim and let it drop, bingo made contact. Pulling back the bag moved closer, did it again and again till finally the bag was retrieved. Soggy, yes but there was still about half of the chicken parts inside. The Holy Grail was now in my hands..;-)

.Off we went to the feeding area, food was laid out for the hungry K-9's and all ended well for them . While they were busy I vanished over to the monkey area did some shooting and later returned home.

Today, Sunday, I was ready for another ambush, didn't happen and the dogs got an extra helping of chicken, mushrooms and hot dogs...Happy Campers. Thank you for reading the text to the end, I appreciate that quite a bit.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done