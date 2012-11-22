,,,,, Loving Puppy ,,,,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

.

What can I say , this should melt your heart, it did mine.......;-)

Holding the camera above and behind my head while firing away. A couple of them turned out useable.

It's imposable to have the camera up to my eye as it really spooks the dogs.

By the way I'm sitting on some very sharp rocks with the usual critters trying desperately to devour my body...Enjoy.

.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done