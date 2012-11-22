,,,,, Saying Thank You in the Morning Sun ,,,,,

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

I'll fore-go the details of rising early and the trip out so we can proceed right to the subject of this photo.

Today [ thursday nov-22nd} there was no monkeys laying in wait with hopes of ambushing the food man upon his timely arrival. Easy to hear them across the swamp fighting over snacks tourists were handing out at this very moment.

Walked over to the designated meeting spot and laid out this mornings breakfast, and it's a good one too.

Whistled and waited, nothing.Ten seconds went by and whistled again followed with a low soft voice. An excited puppy yelping and barking could be heard running through the near by jungle. As if on cue mom comes flying through the bush with baby puppy close behind. Big time excitement, on a scale of 1-10 this was up in the high 9's, way cool.

Mom runs to the feed bag, sniffs once and slowly walks back as if to say thank you. This is a photo of that actual event as it was happening.

Holding the camera up to my face when the dogs are close spooked them a lot. So I simply held the camera above and behind my head and started pulling the trigger, a couple came out and this is one of them.

Once they had finished woofing down the chicken and rice mom did a quick clean of young puppy and off they went.

"By went" that means rubbing my body as they pass to an open area where both play like two fun loving puppy's.

Belly's bulging they crash into one another, roll in the dirt and just have a blast... FYI: I do document their play time with the camera up to my eye..;-)

Once again at this point I too become a Ghost and vanish into the dark triple canopy jungle.

Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving from Thailand.

