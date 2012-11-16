,,,,, Little Big Ears ,,,,,

Today has been an emotional roller coaster ride with high highs and a low low.

When ever asked "do you want the good news first or the bad news?". Personal preference is to get the bad news over with first, but today it's coming last..

Good news is all about the puppy and her mom, bad news is about a murdered local monk.

These short story's for the most part come from what I feel, hear, see and document while off on some hair brained adventure in areas most people with a lick of common sense don't go.

Now I see a young lady with her hand raised with a question...."Yes go ahead."

"Ah yes, if most people with a lick of common sense don't go into these areas why do you ?"

"That's a superb question and thank you for asking and here's my answer"..." I don't no", " ...

I do know what your all thinking, poor number one wife, right ? Maybe so but at times I think she enjoys the entertainment value that comes with the whole show. And I do think she still likes me sometimes.

Alright lets start at 4;30AM when young Jon's eyes slowly opened. There was a small chorus of jungle birds singing their morning melody all around our home.Seems as though every window had a different specie singing a different tune. 3 feet from my face is a large sliding glass door looking out towards the river and jungle, also faces east where the sun comes up.Number one is curled up in a tiny ball to my left, Mr WeeNee between the bed and glass door while The Worm is laying on an old t-shirt next to number one's bedside. Perfect time to mentally run through the list, battery charged, ck. Extra lens packed, ck. Fresh roll of tape attached to belt,ck.Baton, knife, water and so on, ck, ck, ck.

Soon as there is more light I plan to levitate out of this comfortable cozy bed and start the day. 5:15 came and so did the early light, I'm up...

Went out to the kitchen with snake stick in hand just in case any unwanted visitors were around, they weren't. Started a fresh pot of rice, sharpened a knife and went to work preparing the dogs food, that's all the dogs, here and out at the wild monkey zoo.Wrapped strapped and packed, time to head out but first number one says "today both dogs will touch you" My busy little brain contemplated her bold statement momentarily and quickly replied "Cool"..Mounted my ride, smiled back at number one then disappeared down the drive..

I'm purposely skipping over much of the ride out to monkey mt, you've heard it all before but some day there will be a mini series on the trials and tribulations of said ride, might surprise you too. This is a 3rd world country with lots of surprises at every turn.....

Slowly the 125 Honda worked it's way around a few small obstacles and landed in the usual spot, one that has worked out well in the past few days. Left foot reached out to set the kickstand as my eyes looked down out of habit.Now usually I'm very aware of my surrounds, that too is out of habit But this time I had missed a monkey who was blending in perfectly with the leaves at the base of a tree not 1 foot from said left foot. Monkey, left foot and kickstand "nearly" all collided. Lucky for my left foot the screaming agitated monkey was way more concerned about his own safety than mine..Hate it when stuff like that taxes my MoJo !!! . Not finished yet.... Motor bike was now standing upright as was I when all hell broke loose in the trees above my head.Remember in Alfred Hitchcocks film "The Birds" when there was a million/zillion birds everywhere? Same same here only this time it's flying monkeys !! There is absolutely no possible way for a simple knife and baton to make any headway in this catastrophic event.But wait, the cavalry is about to arrive and none to soon..From this vantage point I could see at an angle maybe 150 meters to where the entry road comes in.And what did I see you ask? "2", count them ,Two giant double decker AC tourist buses and just like Locust the monkeys zeroed in the buses and took flight. So why was this large tribe of primates waiting in an ambush . Like stated in the past, "cuz they ain't stupid !!!" Last time we met up they lost the prize due to lack of man power ! This time they overcame that inadequacy 10x fold.

Hope your still with me here as the next move is to find mom & puppy.

Cautiously and slowly my eyes searched the jungle for movement, there was none and none was expected due to the monkeys. Standing in the place the dogs are always fed a slow low whistle was sent out letting them know who was here.

Did it again, nothing..With a soft calm voice I called out once more and with in seconds

Mama-san the Ghost came flying out of the jungle as the puppy could be seen stuck on the other side afraid to cross over on the rotten boards. She, the puppy, was screaming out for help and good old mom did run back and help her cross at another point.This time there was some real spring in her step coming back. Little puppy was so excited she almost ran right into me, this time had a whole new feel to it ........;-)

Both dogs wasted no time in devouring the rice, chicken, fish and mushrooms. these dogs are happy. Looked like mom was carrying more milk and almost had a smile on her face.Puppy was going bananas trying to eat while jumping around like a frog on a hot rock.. I mean really excited.Once they had finished an mom had given the puppy a field spit bath from one end to the other, the puppy circled me. Soon the circles got smaller and smaller until she was right there with muzzle on my leg and head in my hand Big Bingo ! .With puppy consuming all of my attention Mama-san comes up beside me and very softly leans her head against my arm, this lady's and gentlemen blew me away. Soon they were both playing with each other like two happy puppy's with very round belly's . At this point I silently slid away with a smile beaming from ear to ear....;-) Truly magical !

I'll make this next part as brief as possible .....

Last night around 8PM + or - I'm standing outside in the dark looking up at the stars.

Near by there was the sound of gun fire, bang-bang, not quite a second separated the double tap.

Knowing guns it was easy to tell this report came from a hand gun, thought nothing more of it.

After returning from this mornings adventure number one told me a monk was murdered last night around that same time.This happened at a temple very close to us and the monk was a highly respected monk by all.

The village is covered by a dark cloud of sadness. He was a true Buddhist and honorable man , very sad.

There is a plague of robberies and home invasions going on in this area right now, even the monks aren't spared from this madness.Methamphetamine's play a large part of this problem as does the economy..

Thank you all for reading this story to the end. The dogs gave me a great high today and there will be more monkey photos coming.

This photo was taken handheld, Nikon D300, Nikkor 70-300VR, under a dark triple canopy jungle in Thailand.

