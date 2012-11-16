,,,,, The Ghost ,,,,,

..

OK as promised a photo with story about the elusive "Ghost". Well now it's pretty obvious to see just who the Ghost is and what her role consists of in this on going saga .And a dynamic role she does play too, "Mom".

This also explains why the puppy was found hiding in the abandon toilet room scared to death by herself,

and there would only be quick vanishing movements close by in the thick tropical jungle.

Why you say ? Good question and here is the answer according to my personal opinion.

.side note: ..my knowledge about dog and animal behavior is vast due to a life time of training, both dog and animals.That also includes schooling other people on how to train dogs, and that part was not an easy task. The dogs were easy. some people were questionable ..;-)

Back to my opinion.. I feel this female dog was heavily abused by a man- hence the pure terror she showed of a males presence. Once she showed signs of being pregnant she was dumped along the road. Her instincts took over and she found the safest place she could to have a litter. I also feel the litter consisted of only one puppy.

There is one tit with milk all others are dry. The affection these two show each other is magic.The puppy is at ease when mom is near her and mom is constantly watching in a 360 degree circle.. I also feel this puppy is clean, meaning minus the usual bug bites, scabs, mange and open sores street dogs suffer from here in the tropics.This says mom is constantly licking and cleaning her, she has powerful mother instincts, good quality virtue in this dog.

I could go on and on for some time but by now you all get the picture being portrayed through my words,right ?

.

Good enough, then lets move on...

Today began at 5:30AM, light was just starting to make an appearance but the clouds were making a much bigger appearance, not good. Well young Jon aka Mr Monkey Man was being indecisive, "should I stay or should I go now", "oh brother see what ya did- now I have this tune stuck in my head."..;-)~

Number# one said "storm maybe" and as we all know she is usually right, but I had to take the chance !!! Packed up the dogs survival meal, strapped on the camera gear, mounted my ride and off I went. And for the most part all of that went fairly smoothly, this is good.

Flying down the road with one eye on the sky watching the clouds open and close with some sun popping through

then disappearing, like playing hide and seek , don't like that, wanted it to stop, but it didn't stop, just continued to tease me , mother nature is being cruel !.

Let the bike idle down, selected first gear and slowly crawled along through an open spot in the jungle. We are now with in a few meters of our meeting place, Did the drill, tying the helmet in the basket, checking camera settings, picked up the bag of food and proceeded forward.

Started doing the soft talk , slow walk and low whistle. Waited, watched and listened.Did it again and to my surprise the "Ghost" came out of the bush first. Head down in a submissive manner but shoulders and flanks said another story. Meaning if I make any attempt to reach out she's gone and gone fast.She could see the bag of food in my hand and was getting used to this routine, but still very very cautious.

And guess what ? right behind her is the puppy all wiggly and shy but oh so happy, this is real good.

Laying the food bag down, slowly drifting back while continuing with the soft talk seemed to set her at ease. Didn't take long and they were both diving head first into their daily rations.

Next thing that happened melted my heart as the little puppy ran right past, with in inches, so my fingers just slightly touched her back as she zipped by again giving me one more chance to barely touch her, whoa, bingo, payday!

Just as fast she was back with mom gobbling up the rice, chicken and mushrooms..

I was in heaven watching their excitement as they filled their empty belly's when just as fast both heads jerked up in absolute terror. All eyes were cast over my right shoulder, turned while pulling out my knife and was confronted with 8-9 monkeys, standing and silently staring just a couple meters behind me.Glanced back and the dogs were running away.Turned back to face the monkeys and they started to flank me on both sides. "OK you want to fight for the food, lets get to it then"

Letting the camera drop is no problem as it is on a strap that rotates the camera behind me out of the way.Knife slid into my left hand as the collapsible baton quickly appeared in my right...

Cautious monkeys were just as quick to back way off !!! Both my legs were now straddling the feed bag with my back firmly against a cement wall, check , your move !!

These monkeys are not completely stupid as they didn't want anything to do with a flashing baton, fair enough! Except one who did a fake lunge and was met with the baton whistling with in inches of his left ear. He ran up a tree and screamed all kinds of monkey profanity back at me.

I didn't make a sound, last thing needed was for the frightened dogs to hear an aggressive mans voice which would take us all back to day one.

Keeping my eyes on the monkeys the knife went back into it's hiding place freeing up my left hand which reached down and snatched up the food bag.

Now my friends the game plan has taken on an all new meaning.What meaning is that you ask? No way am I leaving this bag for the monkeys, ya all know how I feel about that plan.So that means there is only one other plan and that plan is to go after the dogs, find them under the abandon building, and get the food to them. And ya know what ?, That is exactly what I did!

Next photo show's the route taken while keeping the monkeys at bay, and it worked, this is good..;-)

.

ps: forgot to mention this, dark spots on her neck are from bites either wild dogs or monkeys.

Jon&Crew.

