,,,,, Hiding in the Jungle ,,,,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR lens.

OK here we go..Recently I've been making runs out to monkey mt. in an effort to help this little scared puppy found hiding in an abandon building.This means leaving around day brake with fresh food no# one wife has diligently prepared for her. Good stuff for dogs like chicken liver, rice, cooked mushrooms, cooked fish and kibble.

Yesterday no# one told me not to go as a big wet storm was on the way. Well she knew saying that fell on deaf ears but it had to be said..And yes as usual she was right. The sky was dark and overcast and you could smell rain in the air. Made no difference cuz there is an important mission to do and it is up to me to get it done so away I went into the on coming wet wind.

Didn't get far and I found shelter under a large tree that helped block the rain that was now coming in very hard horizontally . Soon the bright orange poncho had been readjusted as was the rain covers over the camera gear and the mission was once again in forward motion, this is good. Zipping down the road in an easterly direction large trucks rushed past hammering me with wet spray and sand from their tires, not good.

The further east I went the heavier the wind and rain until there was maybe 3 or 4 more klicks to go. Turned off the main road and then just like that no more rain, this is good. Winding down a narrow paved road through orchards surrounded by jungle the excitement once again started to rise, will the puppy be there and if so will she be alive? Suddenly without warning Joe Cocker started singing "With a little help from my friends" in my now water logged brain, this is good too.

Left foot started downshifting as the bike was working the tight corners leading up to the target area, right hip leaning then left hip doing its turn in negotiating the roadway. Under the poncho sweat is building as if living inside a giant plastic bag, need to disrobe soon and soon is about to happen, this is good..;-) I have arrived !

Slowly the small 125cc Honda makes it's way through uncharted jungle with my feet dangling just above the jungle floor in case support is needed. Found a suitable spot to dismount and went through the drill. Remove poncho, fold it up real small and stuff it under the seat so the monkeys won't grab it. Tie the helmet real tight in the basket once again to prevent the monkeys from running off with a prize. Remove camera from bag, clean lens, check settings and head out.Here we go the hunt is on .Now I'm a happy camper on the mission I was sent to do, way good !

With food bag in hand the search started at the abandoned buildings where in the last few days the puppy was found and fed. This time there was No Puppy ! Wasn't much I could do but sit and wait, which means fending off an assortment of flesh eating insects that were now very eager to consume my wet body, hate it when they do that !

So here I sit talking soft and doing the same whistle as always. Nothing, Natha, Zip , No, Not, closed my eyes tilted my head back and listened to Joe..;-) By the way I have no electronic gadgets plugged into my ears. This is simply left over brain waves still floating around between my ears from the 60-70's .

OK back to business, 20-25 minutes went by when there was a quick flash of color off in the jungle about 40 meters away, Bingo! But it was a whitish/ cream color not the golden color of the puppy. Now each time I've been here trying to interact with said puppy this ghost has been in the vicinity but never completely visible.But in due time a small piece of the golden fur was spotted close by, another bingo, it was the puppy. There she was all nervous, scared and hungry for food. Took awhile before she would come out of the dark dangerous jungle but her need for food was greater than her fears.

I gently laid the bag of food down, backed away still encouraging her, raised the camera and started shooting.

Once she smelled the food instinct took over and she filled her hungry little belly while I continued to shoot.Mission accomplished for the day..

So I know there is a question about the ghost that has been seen every time this process happens and it is a good question.In the next upload your question will be answered in full, I promise .

Rain had started falling here at the monkey area and this told me one thing, time to go. And go I did right back

into the same nasty storm that beat me all the way home.Once my tiny spaceship had landed no# one wife came out with her beautiful Thai Smile and asked, "did you have fun mr monkey man ?" Putting on my best wet warrior face I said "well of course I did, there was a dozen puerto rican women and a case of champagne waiting for a party" She just laughed and told me to get out of my wet clothes and jump in the shower, which I did immediately .,,,,;-)

First thank you all for the on going support both with flickr and through emails.

This mini series has pulled at many heart strings around the world and has stirred many emotions, including my own. After yesterdays adventure my old body is really worn out and today it's just resting and recharging time. Hopefully tomorrow there could be another run made if all goes well. Once again thank you all .

Taken handheld, Nikon D300, Nikkor 70-300VR.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

