,,,,, Found Her ,,,,,
.
Took some time and a lot of soft talking but she finally came out of hiding. Still have not had any physical contact due to her situation but that's OK.
There was a bunch of good fresh cooked food waiting for her.
This is part of an on going mini series showing abandoned/abused street dogs in rural Thailand.
.
Handheld Nikon D300, Nikkor 70-300VR.
.
Jon&crew
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs
.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
2,752 views
24 faves
12 comments
Taken on November 16, 2012