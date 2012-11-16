,,,,, Found Her ,,,,,

Took some time and a lot of soft talking but she finally came out of hiding. Still have not had any physical contact due to her situation but that's OK.

There was a bunch of good fresh cooked food waiting for her.

This is part of an on going mini series showing abandoned/abused street dogs in rural Thailand.

Handheld Nikon D300, Nikkor 70-300VR.

Jon&crew

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

