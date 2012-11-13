,,,,, Scared, Frightened, Hungry, Lonely ,,,,,

Alright you already know from the last few up-loads where I'm at.But for those who don't I'm at monkey mt. That's what I call it anyway. Lots of stuff goes on here that is hard to conceive. It's real life nature where dog eats dog in order to survive from one minute till the next.

Now I mentioned having shot some pretty cool "baby" shots, this is one of them and here's the story.

First let me say I have a tendency to wander off the beaten path from time to time and as usual this is one of those times. There is two old discarded buildings facing each other that I found after crossing a torn up small cement walking bridge which crossed some very stagnate water . Both buildings have , or better yet had four bathrooms in a row making a total of eight.Most likely they were built by monks for monks but have since fallen into disrepair.Plus the monkeys destroy anything and everything in sight. While walking along in search of something to shoot out of my peripheral vision there was a slight movement.Not the usual monkey movement something slightly different. My eyes darted to the spot but there was nothing more than these two abandon buildings standing here in the hot humid jungle slowly rotting...Hhmm, maybe it was a rat or bird.About 10 seconds later this little shivering muzzle poked it's way out for another look.

This little girl was so scared and shy I just sat down and waited all the time talking in my best friendly voice.Puppy Whisperer for lack of a better term..;-)

After maybe 15 minutes with out moving only talking I started to inch my way closer. Every time I would scoot closer she would vanish back into the decrepit building being used as her shelter from the outside world.

With in a few seconds a little shivering, sniffing nose would poke back out to see where I was.This went on for another 10-15 minutes or so. Finally reaching the door, well door frame as the monkeys had eaten the door, I looked inside and took a shot.Poor shaking puppy was hiding behind an old broken toilet scared to death so at that point I slowly backed away.

So what to do now? Easy, went back to where I started, sat down and started slowly talking once again. Didn't take long and she came out just a little further but quickly would race back in out of fear.

So now what do I really need to do ? Well that's easy too.Next time I come out there will be a small dinner only for her.And I mean Only for her !! Which means most likely I'll be back out in the morning. This is a brutal place and with out a little extra help this little girls chances of making it could be very slim to none at all.

No# one wife saw the photos and already knew what I would do, so she'll make up a box full of food for her and I will be the delivery guy..;-)

Thank you all for coming by and leaving your words of support, much appreciated......;-)

