,,,,, Lonely ,,,,,

This is the poor little girls home where she lives alone, scared and hungry.

Rural Thailand, Handheld Nikon D300, Nikkor 70-300VR.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

No Body's Child.

youtu.be/6SqF56nj2LU

