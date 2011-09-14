,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Mr WeeNee and King Cobra ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Mr WeeNee checking out the new prize, two meter long King Cobra.

Of course it's dead, that's why it's hanging straight as an arrow.

Dogs were involved in taking it down at our place but the final blow came from my walking stick.

Typical morning getting ready for work, shave, shower, eat breakfast, kill a King Cobra, take another shower !

Other than that same old same old here at the salt mine.........;-)

Taken hand held with a D300 Nikon/17-55 2.8 Nikkor.

