,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Big Mischief ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Last night I was digging around in some old files, in fact a little over two year old files. Found this over processed photo of the Doe Doe Birds when they were two months old. You can see already their personalities have started to develop.Don't forget The Worm is actually an alien in a dog costume. WeeNee, well he's just a weenee.

Also easy to see no# 1 wife is The Worms favorite and of course Mr WeeNee see's me as his ..;-)

Mr WeeNee is saying " watch me eat this plant in one bite and there is nothing you can do about it"

The Worm has already taken on the personality of the perfect Princess.

Her think bubble says " my brother is a commoner, he is to do my bidding and protect his sister The Princess at all costs"

Nothing has changed in the last two years. Mr WeeNee protects his little sister The Princess except when it comes time to attack snakes, she is the snake killer, WeeNee finds them , she does the rest.

You can also see these two misfits in the set marked " over 10,200 views" "Let Dead Dogs Lie"

Probably never posted this photo due to the over processing, but after a second look I thought it was just to cute, so here it is for all The Worm and Mr WeeNee fans out there ... Enjoy ..

Hand Held D50 Nikon, 17-55 2.8 Nikkor Lens. F4.5 @ 1/60sec 26mm.

Please No Gyrating Flashing Graphics.

