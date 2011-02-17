,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Hired Guns ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

From time to time I get flickr mail asking about Mr WeeNee and The Worm, wondering what they have been up to .

Well this is behind the house today around 5:30pm. They have been pretty busy lately.

Two or three days ago I heard The Worm do her special bark, one of those barks that says, better come and look.

So I did and was confronted with a 4 meter [13ft] King Cobra. I was only wearing shorts and sandals no snake stick, not even a hat !

Lucky for all of us it leaped into the pond behind our house.The Worm and WeeNee in hot pursuit. King Cobra is still around here somewhere.

So now back to today, heard The Worm do the special bark, this time I'm in the house. Grab the camera, rushed out the door grabbing a snake stick on the way.

As I rounded the end of the hedge row the shutter is already firing away, and this is the only photo in focus.

Snake sprung to my left, Worm went in for the kill, WeeNee watching it all go down.

Did a google search an was unable to identify the snake. Tomorrow a brother-in-law will come and tells us what kind it is.

The last two nights WeeNee and The Worm have left the porch at break neck speed around midnight, about 20 yards away under the eucalyptus trees that skirt the rivers bank The Worm starts her special bark. First time for about 10 minutes the other for 1 or 2 minutes.

There is No Way I'm going out there in the dark, flashlight & stick in hand , No Way ! Especially with a 4 meter King Cobra lurking around.

Anyway this has been going on regularly with the two Doe Doe Birds during the dry season. Plus living on a river in the tropics is a super highway for the snakes.

When it's daylight out I'm happy to find them both sleeping on the porch ..;-)

Taken While Running Towards Them Shooting From The Hip , Nikon D300, 17-55 2.8 Nikkor Lens.

Please,

