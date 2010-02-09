,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Lucky is Lucky,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Friday night here in rural Thailand and another week is done. Shooting stills and video has consumed virtually all my time .

Right now there is back to back thunder, lightining and rain storms pounding away outside. Once again I'm batchen it as no#1 wife is in Bangkok. So it's just me and the two Doe Doe Dogs holding dowm the fort.

Want to thank all those that have stopped by and left messages, your on going support is greatly appreciated.

Hope to reply over this weekend in between doing all the chores around the house.

This is my last month for work and I haven't even had time to go look for a new job yet, but that's another topic.

The reason for this photo being reposted is an editor from People magizine contacted me via flickr mail and has asked to use Lucky's photo in one of their back to school .com internet mag's.

I imediatly said yes to their request as it is targeting funny pets and school kids.

My name and flickr site will be accredited along with the photo.

Anyway I'm back for a day or two and once again want to thank everyone for taking a moment to visit and comment on the photos....;-)

Hand Held D300 Nikon, Nikkor 17-55 2.8.

