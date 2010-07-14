,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Very Layed Back,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

And yet another K9 taking it easy at school.

Kids and teachers just step over him as if he isn't even there.

At lunch time he wanders on down to the lunch room and receives his usual hand outs from the kids.

Life in the tropics has it's own rhythm as does the rural schools here in Thailand.

He even has his own fan to keep him cool, lucky dog...;-)

Hand Held D300 Nikon, 17-55 2.8 Nikkor Lens.

Inserted photo is a school room directly below this one.

Shot with a D50 same 17-55 2.8 Nikkor lens.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

