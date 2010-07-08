,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Line'em Up,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
There is going to be a series of photos coming taken with a D300 Nikon, Sigma 10-20 WA 4-5.6.
This is the prelude taken at one of the schools I train the Thai teachers in.
I have 4 or 5 new shooters learning photography here using my old Sony H1.
While they are taking photos I in turn shoot them having way to much fun.
Job change for me is on the horizon. Details will be up coming in the text with new photos.
There is a Mob of Kids standing behind me giggling, wiggling
and zipping around as always...;-)
By the way these dogs live on top of these cement tables. Keeps them up off the ground and away from the ANTS !!
Taken with a D300 Nikon, Sigma 10-20 F4-5.6 WA, Hand Held.
Sorry I have not been able to keep up with comments but your
on going support is greatly appreciated..................................;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
