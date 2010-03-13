,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Mr WeeNee,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

That's right Mr WeeNee has arrived all happy and proud of himself.

He is a real trip with all the silly stuff he does.

Anyway he raced up to the top of the dirt mound to safe guard me from his little sister the Worm. Frightening thought ...;-0

He succeeded in keeping her from making it to the top. Kind of this king of the mountain game they play.

Sometimes she keeps him off the top as well.

Anyway Here is my shooting partner for the day as he sits patiently next to me and I do my Big Green Hat Tricks for the people passing in their boats.

Have to cut this short as one big ass storm is happening right now.

Lightening thunder monsoon rain

which means the internet will be down soon.

Thanks for stopping in and enjoying the show.

Hand held D300 with 70-300VR Nikkor lens in the blistering sun.

